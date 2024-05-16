Stonewall National Museum, Executive Director Robert Kesten Wins BRONZE STEVIE Award In 'Thought Leader Of The Year' Category

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Fort Lauderdale, Fl, May 15, 2024: It always feels good to be acknowledged for the good work you are doing and those at Stonewall National Museum, Archives & Library feel well recognized as its Executive Director Robert Kesten won the Bronze 'Thought Leader of the Year: Government or Non-profit' at the prestigious Stevie Awards. Kesten's commitment to fighting for justice and a stronger democracy made him stand out in this category.



Kesten is a true activist in shining armor who continues to set high marks in leadership in the LGBTQIA+ community as his career at Stonewall National Museum, Archives & Library continues to flourish and inspire. So evident is his decades of leadership in producing events from the first AIDS day treatment center in the nation, pushing for the decriminalization of homosexuality in Ukraine, and ongoing active engagement in the LGBTQ+ community with Stonewall. Kesten's talents have been recognized for his writing and producing, including an award-winning documentary on learning about the Holocaust, shot live in Poland at the camps with 7,000 young people from around the world.



"Robert Kesten winning the BRONZE Stevie Award for "Thought Leader of The Year" was no surprise because his passion for advocacy is remarkable. I'm excited to see his future work at Stonewall National Museum," said Adrienne Mazzone, President of TransMedia Group and human rights advocate.

Stonewall National Museum, Archives & Library, located in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, and one of the Museum's main causes is the fight for LGBTQIA+ rights. Its archive is actually one of the largest LGBTQIA+ libraries and archives in the world. Stonewall has continued to speak out against discriminatory policies for the LGBTQIA+ such as the "Don't say Gay" bill in Florida and has raised funds for such causes coast to coast.



To keep up with Robert Kesten and Stonewall, you can follow them on social media and share #Florida BRONZE Stevie Award "Thought Leader of The Year" award!





ABOUT THE STEVIE AWARDS



Stevie Awards are conferred in nine programs: The American Business Awards®, the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, the Middle East & North Africa Stevie Awards, The International Business Awards®, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, the Stevie Awards for Technology Excellence. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 10,000 entries each year from organizations in more than 60 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide.

