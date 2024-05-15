President Al-Sisi Departs For Manama To Attend Arab Summit On Gaza War

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt)

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi embarked on Wednesday for the Kingdom of Bahrain to attend the thirty-third summit of the Arab League, hosted in Manama.

The Presidency's spokesperson, Ahmed Fahmy, announced that the summit's agenda includes discussions on the recent Israeli actions in the Gaza Strip and the pursuit of resolutions to the ongoing crisis, aiming to prevent further harm to Palestinian civilians.

Deliberations will focus on safeguarding the Gaza Strip from the escalating humanitarian crisis, exacerbated by the Israeli military activities in Palestinian Rafah. The summit seeks a unified international stance against these operations.

Additionally, the summit will deliberate on the conditions in various Arab nations and strategies to reestablish regional stability amidst significant crises, considering the continuous shifts at both international and regional dimensions. The assembly will also review progress in collective Arab initiatives that bolster developmental trajectories for the prosperity of Arab societies.

Fahmy emphasised that President Al-Sisi's participation underscores Egypt's commitment to coordinating with Arab counterparts and consolidating unified stances during this pivotal period for the Arab world, which is confronting substantial challenges across multiple sectors.

On the margins of the summit, President Al-Sisi is slated to engage in several bilateral dialogues with fellow Arab leaders to explore avenues for augmented cooperation and synchronised coordination.