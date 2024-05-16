Fire Breaks Out At Delhi BJP Office Due To Short Circuit Watch

(MENAFN
- Live Mint) "A fire broke out in the Delhi Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) office located in central Delhi on Thursday, officials of the Delhi Fire Services said casualties were reported during the incident, they said. According to the officials, they received a call around 4.25 pm reporting a fire incident in the BJP head office in Pandit Pant Marg.\"Three fire tenders were pressed into service,\" the DFS official said, adding that the fire was brought under control within a few minutes.A short circuit in the electricity meter box triggered the minor fire incident, BJP said in a statement.\"We have informed the matter to the police for further investigation,\" DFS official said.(This is a developing story)
