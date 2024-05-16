Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum launches 'Blue Visa' for environmental defenders

(MENAFN) In a recent announcement, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister, and Ruler of Dubai, unveiled the "Blue Residency," a groundbreaking initiative aimed at recognizing and rewarding individuals who have made exceptional contributions to environmental conservation efforts. Through his official account on the "X" platform, Sheikh Mohammed shared insights from a Council of Ministers meeting held at Qasr Al Watan in Abu Dhabi, where the National Youth Agenda until the year 2031 was adopted.



During the meeting, Sheikh Mohammed outlined five key directives for the Minister of Youth, emphasizing the importance of empowering young people economically, nurturing their scientific skills, fostering national identity, encouraging societal contributions, and promoting international representation. These directives underscore the UAE's commitment to nurturing a dynamic and globally engaged youth population.



Highlighting the significance of environmental sustainability, Sheikh Mohammed announced the approval of the "Blue Residency," a long-term residency program spanning 10 years. This initiative aims to honor individuals who have demonstrated exceptional dedication and achievements in various environmental domains, including marine and terrestrial conservation, air quality improvement, adoption of sustainable practices and technologies, promotion of the circular economy, and other sustainability-related endeavors.



Sheikh Mohammed emphasized the interconnectedness of the economy and the environment, stressing that sustainable development is integral to the nation's economic prosperity and long-term well-being. He reaffirmed the UAE's unwavering commitment to sustainability, citing clear and consistent national directives in this regard.



The introduction of the "Blue Residency" reflects the UAE's proactive approach to environmental stewardship, acknowledging and incentivizing the efforts of individuals who contribute to the preservation and enhancement of the country's natural resources. This initiative underscores the nation's dedication to fostering a sustainable future and aligning economic growth with environmental responsibility.

