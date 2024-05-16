Ghatkopar Hoarding Collapse: Retired ATC Official, Wife Waiting To Refuel Found In 'Decomposed State'

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Ghatkopar hoarding collapse: A retired general manager of Air Traffic Control (ATC) and his wife were found dead inside their car, stuck underneath the illegal giant hoarding that collapsed amid a massive storm in Mumbai. The couple, 60-year-old ATC manager Manoj Chansoria and his wife Anita, 59, had stopped at the petrol pump to refuel when the tragedy struck. The rescue and search operation was conducted immediately after the hoarding collapse and the bodies of the two were found three days later bodies were found in a“decomposed state” and were taken to the nearby civic-run Rajawadi Hospital around 1 am to the reports, Manoj Chansoria and his wife Anita were staying at ATC guest house in Western Mumbai and had left for Jabalpur in Madhya Pradesh when the storm hit Mumbai. On Tuesday, his mobile location was tracked to the accident site National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) official had earlier informed PTI that the rescue team had spotted the car and the bodies but couldn't pull them out. Rescuers crawled to reach the car, but there was no way of retrieving the bodies unless the girder was moved, he had said couple was among the 16 persons who were killed when the giant hoarding on a petrol pump in the Chheda Nagar area collapsed amidst a storm that hit Mumbai, trapping as many as a hundred. The accident has also left 75 people injured search and rescue operation was conducted for 66 hours. It was called off on Thursday morning, an official of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) said Municipal Corporation (BMC) Commissioner Bhushan Gagrani said the civic body has thoroughly checked the accident site to ensure that no more person is trapped there. Now, the work of clearing the debris will continue through the day, he said BMC chief also said that action is being taken on a“war footing” to remove illegal hoardings in the metropolis.“There should be no hoardings (in the city) other than those meeting the specifications laid down for hoardings. So it is not a question of who owns them or whose place they are in,” Bhushan Gagrani said.(With agency inputs)

