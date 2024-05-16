Minister Of State For Energy Affairs Meets US Secretary Of Energy

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia :HE Minister of State for Energy Affairs Eng. Saad bin Sherida Al Kaabi met in Riyadh with HE Secretary of Energy of the United States Jennifer Granholm, on the sidelines of his participation in the second ministerial meeting of the Net-Zero Producers Forum.

Discussions during the meeting dealt with relations in the field of energy between Qatar and the US and means to enhance them.

The Forum aims at helping reduce emissions and developing and deploying clean-energy and carbon capture and storage technologies, in addition to creating value-added products, thereby contributing to a more sustainable and circular carbon economy.

The Net Zero Producers Forum was established in April 2021 by the State of Qatar, the United States of America, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Canada, and Norway, collectively representing 40 percent of global oil and gas production. They were joined by the United Arab Emirates in May 2022.