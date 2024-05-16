Jordan Chairs Energy Platform Meeting At Mediterranean Green Week

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, May 16 (Petra) – Jordan chaired the annual meeting of the Energy Platform in Istanbul, Turkey, on Thursday, as part of the Mediterranean Green Week activities.Speaking on behalf of Jordan, Amani Azzam, Secretary-General of the Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources, emphasized that this year's meeting, held within the Green Week for the Mediterranean, enhances opportunities for dialogue, knowledge exchange, partnership building, and cooperation.The event aimed to address challenges in energy, environment, and climate change, fostering economic and social progress among the forty-three countries of the Union for the Mediterranean.Azzam highlighted the meeting as an opportunity to review and assess the implementation of priorities outlined in the ministerial declaration dated June 14, 2021. This includes evaluating joint project plans, agreeing on future steps, and addressing obstacles to benefit the citizens of the Mediterranean region.She noted that the global energy transition, driven by recommendations from Climate Summits (COP), emphasizes reducing emissions through renewable energy and energy conservation.Azzam called for partnerships at national, regional, and international levels, sharing best practices, and presenting innovative technologies to find effective solutions to climate and environmental challenges.Additionally, she stressed the importance of raising community awareness about sustainable development, climate action, and environmental preservation.Azzam reported that Jordan's installed capacity for solar and wind energy projects has reached approximately 2,700 megawatts, contributing about 26.3 percent of the country's electrical energy. This capacity is primarily driven by commercial projects and private sector investments.According to the 2022 Arab Future Energy Index (AFEX) report by the Regional Center for Renewable Energy and Energy Efficiency, Jordan ranks first in the region for the installed capacity of renewable energy sources, excluding hydropower.Regarding green hydrogen, Azzam revealed that Jordan has developed a national strategy aiming to produce 500,000 metric tons of green hydrogen annually by 2030, with 100,000 metric tons for export and the remainder for domestic use.This initiative is expected to create 11,200 job opportunities. The Ministry is also studying necessary legislation and infrastructure to support green hydrogen investments, having signed one framework agreement and 12 memorandums of understanding with international companies.Azzam underscored the significance of green hydrogen for EU countries, leading to a proposal to rename the gas platform to include hydrogen and emissions reduction.She expressed hope that the meeting would achieve the desired goals, benefiting all Union for the Mediterranean countries while balancing interests between the southern and northern Mediterranean member states.She reaffirmed Jordan's commitment to supporting cooperation within the Union for the Mediterranean, continuing efforts to back initiatives and programs that enhance collaboration between the two shores of the Mediterranean.