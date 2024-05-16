Couples from across Russia converge on Moscow for country's inaugural nationwide wedding festival

(MENAFN) In a celebration of love and tradition, couples from across Russia have converged on Moscow for the country's inaugural nationwide wedding festival. Hosted at RUSSIA EXPO within the iconic All-Russian Exhibition Center (VDNKh), the event promises a week-long spectacle of matrimonial bliss.



Organizers have reported a remarkable turnout, with approximately 440 soon-to-be brides and grooms expected to exchange vows during the festivities. Representing diverse regions of Russia, these couples bring with them a rich tapestry of wedding customs and traditions, showcasing the cultural diversity of the nation. From elaborate bachelor and hen parties to age-old pre-wedding rituals, each couple presents a unique blend of heritage and modernity.



The festival commenced with a grand mass wedding ceremony, uniting 151 couples in matrimony on the first day. Subsequent days have seen a continuous stream of nuptials, with each day culminating in heartfelt vows and joyous celebrations.



Adding to the enchantment of the event, Wednesday witnessed a captivating wedding ball and a dazzling fashion show. Moscow's esteemed designers took center stage, unveiling an array of exquisite wedding attire, capturing the essence of romance and elegance.



As the festivities unfold, RUSSIA EXPO emerges as a beacon of unity and love, celebrating the timeless institution of marriage while honoring the cultural mosaic that defines Russia's matrimonial traditions.

