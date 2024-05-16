Chinese-Russian alliance promotes global peace

(MENAFN) Strengthening China-Russia Relations: A Pillar of World Peace and Stability Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin have hailed the deepening ties between their nations as a cornerstone of global stability and tranquility. President Putin embarked on a state visit to Beijing, underscoring his intent to garner further support for Russia's involvement in the conflict in Ukraine.



During their discussions, President Xi assured his counterpart that the bond between Beijing and Moscow serves as a catalyst for peace. Emphasizing the mutual benefits, Xi expressed China's commitment to fortifying this partnership, stating that it not only advances the interests of both nations but also fosters global peace. He underscored the importance of preserving and nurturing this relationship, highlighting the efforts invested in its establishment.



Echoing Xi's sentiments, President Putin emphasized the pivotal role of Sino-Russian collaboration in maintaining global stability. Putin emphasized that the alliance between their countries transcends opportunism and is not aimed at any specific entity. Instead, he asserted that their cooperation serves as a stabilizing force in international affairs. Putin articulated their joint support for principles of justice and the establishment of a global democratic system reflective of multipolar realities and anchored in international law.



Putin's visit to Beijing, his first foreign engagement since securing re-election for a new presidential term, underscores the significance both leaders place on deepening bilateral relations. As they reaffirm their commitment to each other, China and Russia stand poised to play pivotal roles in shaping a more stable and peaceful world order.

