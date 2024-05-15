Shining A Light On The Women Veterans Who Feel Invisible

(MENAFN- 3BL) In the evolving narrative of military service, the increasing participation of women is a beacon of progress. Yet, despite their growing numbers-with active-duty roles seeing a 12% increase and selected reserves a 15% increase from 2000 to 2019 -a significant challenge remains-nearly 91% of women veterans feel invisible .

This stark reality was highlighted in a recent panel discussion held at Leidos, as part of our Mission for the Mind initiative, underscoring our commitment to addressing mental health issues including anxiety, depression, and suicide among veterans.

Harnessing collective insights for change

The discussion brought together three esteemed experts:



Dr. Keita Franklin, Specialist Executive, Deloitte Consulting LLP

Pamela H. Richards , President, Federally Employed Women Col. Rachel McCaffrey, USAF (Ret.) , Executive Director, Women in Defense

Franklin, Richards, and McCaffrey shared that the transition from military to civilian life can be particularly perilous for veterans. Data points to an alarming trend where the first five years post-service are marked by the highest risk for suicide, especially among women. In 2021 alone, there was a 24% increase in suicide rates among female veterans , with those aged 18-34 being at a particularly high risk.

These insights are not merely statistics; they serve as a clarion call for action. They remind us of the critical need to provide robust support systems that recognize and address the unique challenges faced by women veterans. Our Mission for the Mind initiative, launched in 2017, reflects a broadened focus not just on substance misuse but also on mental health advocacy, aiming to dismantle the stigma surrounding mental health care .

Pioneering support through community and resources

Leidos is committed to fostering an environment where veterans feel seen, heard, and supported. This commitment is manifested in our efforts to facilitate open dialogues and provide access to necessary resources. We encourage our community to engage with and share the wealth of information discussed during our panel.

Resources for Women Veterans

Many resources are available for women veterans transitioning to the civilian workforce.



Academy Women

Blacks in Government

Center for Women Veterans

Federal Asian Pacific Islander American Council

Federally Employed Women Women in Defense

An optimistic outlook for the future

The road ahead is paved with opportunities for improvement and growth. By continuing to raise awareness, share personal stories, and enhance our support systems, we can contribute to a brighter, more inclusive future for our veterans. This Mental Health Awareness and Military Appreciation Month, let's honor the service of women by ensuring they receive the recognition and care they deserve.

Join the conversation by asking a woman veteran about her experience. Women veterans can also register their own stories as part of the Military Women's Memorial archive . Together, we can make a significant difference in the lives of those who have served our country.

