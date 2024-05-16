Sweden has no intentions to transfer troops to Ukraine

(MENAFN) Sweden's Defense Minister Pal Jonson has clarified that Sweden currently has no intentions to send troops to Ukraine but remains open to reconsidering this stance if proposed by its NATO allies. In a statement to reporters on Tuesday, Jonson highlighted the absence of a unified position within the United States-led military alliance regarding troop deployment to Ukraine.



Jonson's remarks come amidst discussions within NATO regarding the possibility of sending troops to support Ukraine in its conflict with Russia. While French President Emmanuel Macron has raised the idea, several NATO members, including Sweden, have expressed reluctance to deploy troops without a concrete proposal.



Sweden's decision to abstain from troop deployment aligns with its recent shift in foreign policy, abandoning its longstanding neutrality in 2022 to join NATO. Despite delays in the accession process due to political disputes with Türkiye and Hungary, Sweden officially became a NATO member in March.



The Swedish Defense Ministry's announcement earlier this month of an EUR28 million allocation to enhance Kiev's military capabilities underscores the country's commitment to supporting Ukraine in its conflict with Russia. However, the decision to withhold troop deployment reflects Sweden's cautious approach, awaiting consensus within NATO before considering any significant military involvement in the region.

