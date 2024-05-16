Zelensky puts on hold all foreign visits as Russia advances

(MENAFN) In response to the escalating Russian offensive in the Kharkov Region, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has opted to postpone his upcoming foreign visits, as announced by his press secretary, Sergey Nikiforov. Nikiforov conveyed the decision via a statement on his Facebook page, indicating that Zelensky had instructed the postponement of all international engagements scheduled for the near future, with plans to coordinate new dates accordingly. Expressing gratitude to Ukraine's supporters for their understanding, Nikiforov did not specify the precise rationale behind the postponement.



Zelensky's itinerary originally included a trip to Spain slated for Friday, where he was scheduled to meet with King Felipe. Subsequently, he was set to visit Portugal, with plans to sign a bilateral security cooperation agreement in Lisbon.



The decision to delay Zelensky's travel plans coincides with reports from the Russian Defense Ministry indicating advancements made by Moscow's forces in Ukraine's Kharkov Region. Specifically, the ministry disclosed the capture of the villages of Glubokoye and Lukyantsy, situated in close proximity to the Ukraine-Russia border, heightening tensions in the region.





