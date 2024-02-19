FDO's SIMAK Shines At Gulfood: Revolutionizing Industry With 100 Million Cans Annually

(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) Muscat, Oman 18 Feb 2024: Fisheries Development Oman (FDO), a pivotal entity in Oman's fisheriesand aquaculture sector, is set to participate in the highly anticipated

Gulfood Exhibition and Conference. Taking place from February 19-23, 2024, at the Dubai World Trade Centre, Dubai, this event aligns with

FDO's commitment to sustainable growth and supporting the economic diversification goals outlined in Oman Vision 2040.

FDO, along with its subsidiary companies Blue Waters, Natural Shrimp Aquaculture Company (NSA), and Oriental Shrimp Aquaculture Company

(ORA), will showcase a range of products, including White Pacific Shrimp and Seabream, demonstrating its dedication to quality and innovation.

Representatives will be available for discussions, explaining the product range to visitors. Other FDO subsidiaries that will also be

present at the event are Blue Waters, which specializes in finfish operations, and Shrimp Aquaculture Company, which focuses on developing

shrimp aquaculture projects and processing facilities.

Live cooking sessions during the event will provide visitors with a taste of fresh Omani seafood products, fostering engagement and

exploring business expansion opportunities with suppliers and distributors.

FDO's participation during this event will be spearheaded by SIMAK, the upcoming flagship seafood cannery nestled within the Fishery Zone of

the Special Economic Zone of Duqm (SEZAD), is poised to redefine the landscape of seafood processing and distribution. SIMAK marks a

significant milestone in the region's endeavour to provide value-added services to the burgeoning fishery sector.

With an impressive processing inflow of 30,000 tons per year, SIMAK boasts a staggering estimated output of over 100 million cans annually,

translating to more than 16,000 tons of premium-grade seafood products.

This state-of-the-art facility will focus on processing Tuna, Sardine, and Mackerel, offering a compelling value proposition to stakeholders

across the supply chain.

SIMAK boasts the largest processing capacity in the GCC in its sprawling industrial setup within the Special Economic Zone at Duqm (SEZAD), Oman

encompassing cutting-edge facilities for processing, cold storage, and finished goods storage, ensuring optimal efficiency and quality control.



SIMAK presents a compelling value proposition, leveraging its access to both local and external sources for raw materials, cost advantages

derived from proximity to local suppliers and burgeoning markets, and premium quality products at competitive prices, ensuring freshness and

authenticity.

SIMAK offers several commercial partnership opportunities viz white labeling for regional retailers and brands, catering to discerning

consumers across the MENA, USA, EU, and West Africa markets. By providing top-tier quality canned products, SIMAK aims to establish

itself as the partner of choice for brands seeking excellence and reliability, said Zakariya Al Hasni, CEO of International Sea Food

Company (SIMAK) during the event.

Al Hasni, added We are Driven by a commitment to sustainability, SIMAK integrates business-led and environmental sustainability

initiatives into its operations. From leveraging the latest technological advancements to promote efficiency and reduce waste, to

implementing eco-friendly practices such as water conservation and solar energy utilization, SIMAK is dedicated to minimizing its environmental

footprint while maximizing operational efficiency

SIMAK prioritizes the development of the local economy by sourcing from SMEs and local fishermen, fostering employment opportunities, and

investing in skill development initiatives. Through Omanization and Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) efforts, SIMAK aims to empower

local communities and drive socio-economic growth.

SIMAK adheres to rigorous quality control standards, with certifications from renowned bodies such as FDA, ISO, and HACCP underway. Additionally, the company is committed to sourcing sustainably and ethically, with certifications like Marine Trust, Fishing Safe, and Friends of the Sea being pursued.

With a strategic focus on market expansion, SIMAK is set to showcase its offerings at international platforms like Gulfood in Dubai, while simultaneously exploring opportunities for R&D and product innovation.



The company's relentless pursuit of excellence positions it as a trailblazer in the global seafood industry.