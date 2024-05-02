Galaxy Of Global Stars Including Tom Felton Set To Recreate The Story Of ‘Gandhi’

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, May 2 (IANS) The upcoming series 'Gandhi', helmed by the National Award-winning filmmaker Hansal Mehta, is set to feature a star-studded cast.

Currently in production and filming across various locations, the series features an international star cast including Tom Felton, Libby Mai, Molly Wright, Ralph Adeniyi, James Murray, Lindon Alexander, Jonno Davies, and Simon Lennon.

Actor Pratik Gandhi, who garnered audience acclaim with another Hansal Mehta directorial, 'Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story', will portray the role of Mahatma Gandhi.

Actor Tom Felton expressed his excitement about being part of the journey to depict Gandhi's early years in London.

"It's an important aspect of history that hasn't been told on screen before, and to be working with Hansal and Pratik is an honour and pleasure," he said.

Talking about the international starcast, director Hansal said: "Working with an exceptionally talented cast has been nothing but a privilege. The casting of some exceptional international actors to our ensemble is even more exciting as we prepare to take our labour of love to audiences worldwide."

"Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi's story, particularly his more formative years spent in London and South Africa, is a story for our times, an untouched but fertile tale of a young man who goes on a voyage of self-discovery, not knowing the impact he'd have on history and on our collective consciousness. I feel truly honoured to have gotten the opportunity to bring this epic tale to life," he added.

Produced by Applause Entertainment, the series is currently undergoing filming at a brisk pace.