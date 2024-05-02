Experts Discuss Role Of Technology In Enhancing Smart Cities

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Joel Johnson |The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Autonomous Mobility Forum has delved into various thought-provoking sessions from balancing mobility, energy, and environment to e-mobility retail and markets.

During a panel session, industry leaders remarked on the use of technology and its progress toward designing smart cities across the globe.

The experts for this particular talk included the Executive Committee of the forum, Ahmed Al Ansari; Lead Product Manager at Mapbox, Fawwaz Alhenn; VP of Product Management of Traffic at TomTom; Senior Vice President of Electrification & Automation at Siemens, Ramprasad Satyam; and Head of Public Policy for the MENA region at Uber, Ralf-Peter Schafer.

Moderating the session, Al Ansari noted that technology is advancing swiftly, and cities across the globe are getting into the best use of information and communication technology. However, transforming these into better services to experience a better life remains a question mark and needs further clarity.

Alhenn mentioned the focus on allowing EV drivers to find and pay for public charging, particularly in the US as he explained how convenient it is to contribute toward achieving sustainable and smart cities.

He stressed the importance of immobility in cities and that EV electric vehicles can contribute massively to the smart city's global sustainability goals.

“Norway is one of the few mining company countries in the world, so we can see better air quality compared to other cities in Europe. Another point for the immobility in the city is forward thinking and how we can use renewable energy such as solar or wind power,” Alhenn said. Satyam emphasised that smart cities are not one single piece but multiple sub-systems that are integrated.“So one of the key areas is you could bring the best of technologies in the electric business. But if it is not really integrated into the smart grid then the challenge comes where do you deliver the power from.”

“So this is absolutely necessary wherein one needs to really take into consideration and make sure that this is resilient enough and it can deliver power. If you look at the situation now, what is expected is more than 50 percent of vehicles are going to be electric vehicles,” he said.

However, the Siemens official pointed out that“There's a huge market for EV charging. One of the reasons why smart cities must be designed is that they need to understand the power demand coming out of this.”

“Thus it is essential to have technology in place where it can be placed everywhere to be charged and even from hydrogen fuel. Therefore, the power demand from this different charging is equally important to be really monitored and should be safe enough in delivering this power, he added.