What China Seeks On The Far Side Of The Moon

The spacecraft will reach the moon in approximately 53 days and aims to collect around 2kg of material from 2 meters below the surface. Chang'e 6 will attempt to land in the southern hemisphere, specifically the southern portion of the Apollo crater, which resides within the South Pole-Aikin impact basin.

This impact basin , created by a large meteorite crashing into the moon, is thought to be the largest (2,400 kilometers), deepest (6.2-8.2 kilometers) and oldest (4.3 billion years old) on the moon.

Large meteorite collisions with the surface of the Moon can potentially strip away the crust – the outermost layer of the surface – and eject fragments of deeper-forming materials. This means that studying the basin could help us learn more about what resides in the depths of the moon.

These deeper-forming materials , known as mantle-like material or dunite, are dominated by a mineral called olivine . Mantle-like materials in the solar system, let alone the lunar meteorite record or returned samples, are extremely rare.

One of the first mantle fragments of the moon has been recently discovered in a meteorite, named Northwest Africa 11421 . This small fragment (0.7 centimeters in length) is thought to have formed at a depth of roughly 88 kilometers below the surface of the moon (give or take 22 kilometers).

However, contamination of meteorites from Earth's atmosphere can result in anomalous results, especially in the hydrogen contents of the sample.

While Apollo 17 also brought back an olivine-rich sample, it is not yet clear whether or not this material is derived from the mantle. In any case, these samples may be similar to those brought back from the Chang'e 6 mission.

Scientists haven't been able to determine the mineral abundances and chemistry of the Moon's mantle. Lunar mantle material will provide a window into fundamental planetary processes such as unraveling the timing and mechanisms of the Moon's geological evolution.

Artist's impression of the lander. Image: Wikipedia, CC BY-SA

Chang'e 6 is one of the most exciting missions of 2024, and scientists dearly hope for a successful launch. Many of us, including myself, are extremely excited to see the preliminary results.