               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

What China Seeks On The Far Side Of The Moon


5/2/2024 6:12:01 AM

(MENAFN- Asia Times) China is attempting to recover the first-ever soil and rock samples from the lunar far side. The surface mission, Chang'e 6, named after the Chinese moon goddess Chang'e, is a successor to the successful sample return mission, Chang'e 5 , and a part of the Chinese lunar exploration program.

The mission is set for launch using a Long March 5 rocket at the Wenchang satellite launch center in Hainan province on May 3. The spacecraft due to land on the moon is projected to weigh 3,200 kilograms carrying scientific equipment from France, Italy and the European Space Agency.

Chang'e 5 was the first lunar sample-return mission since the Soviet Union's Luna 24 in 1976. Chang'e 5 was hugely successful, returning 2 kilograms of material from the near side. This material led to important scientific discoveries, such as the youngest lunar material ever discovered.

Previously we only had much older samples returned from the Apollo missions and sampled meteorites. The younger material retrieved by Chang'e 5 helped scientists confirm the predicted ages of impact craters on the moon.

MENAFN02052024000159011032ID1108165635


Asia Times

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search