Ukrainian Air Defenders Down Russian Reconnaissance Drone In Mykolaiv Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukraine's air defense units destroyed an Orlan-10 reconnaissance drone of the Russian invaders in the southern Mykolaiv region early on Thursday, May 2.

Ukraine's Air Command South announced this on Facebook , Ukrinform reports.

Air defense forces destroyed four enemy targets in the country's southern regions on May 1, including a Kh-59/Kh-69 guided aerial missile in the Mykolaiv region and two Shahed-136/131 attack drones and an Orlan-10 reconnaissance drone in the Odesa region.

Ukrainian special operations fighters land Russian reconnaissance drone in Sumy region

On May 1, in the Mykolaiv region, fragments of an enemy missile damaged transport infrastructure.

Illustration photo

