Ukrainian Air Defenders Down Russian Reconnaissance Drone In Mykolaiv Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukraine's air defense units destroyed an Orlan-10 reconnaissance drone of the Russian invaders in the southern Mykolaiv region early on Thursday, May 2.
Ukraine's Air Command South announced this on Facebook , Ukrinform reports.
Air defense forces destroyed four enemy targets in the country's southern regions on May 1, including a Kh-59/Kh-69 guided aerial missile in the Mykolaiv region and two Shahed-136/131 attack drones and an Orlan-10 reconnaissance drone in the Odesa region. Read also:
On May 1, in the Mykolaiv region, fragments of an enemy missile damaged transport infrastructure.
