Rinku Ghosh Returns To Television After Over A Year With ‘Beautiful Story’ Titled ‘Anokha Bandhan’

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, May 2 (IANS) Bhojpuri star and TV actress Rinku Ghosh is making a comeback on the small screen after over a year with what she tags as a "beautiful story" titled 'Anokha Bandhan'.

Rinku, who was last seen on the small screen in the show 'Junooniyatt', took to Instagram to share a picture of herself sitting at a ghat dressed in a saree, with a temple visible in the backdrop.

Without divulging much detail about the show, she captioned the image: "With the blessings of Shree Ram, back on television with a very beautiful story, 'Anokha Bandhan' by Padmavati Production for @dangal_tv_channel. Please keep showering your love and support."

Rinku made her television debut in 2007 with 'Durgesh Nandini'. She was later seen in shows such as 'Mohe Rang De', 'Mrs Pammi Pyarelal', and 'Big Memsaab'.

She ventured into Bhojpuri films with the 2004 movie 'Suhagan Bana Da Sajana Hamar'. Following this, she appeared in popular films like 'Daroga Babu I Love You', 'Bidaai', and 'Balidaan'.