UP CM Slams Kharge's Statement On Lord Ram And Shiva

(MENAFN- IANS) Lucknow, May 2 (IANS) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, on Thursday, slammed Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge for his statement on Lord Ram and Shiva and said that the Congress party is now resorting to insulting the beliefs of the Hindu community to vent its frustration over impending defeat in the Lok Sabha elections 2024.

Yogi Adityanath said that in the Sanatan Dharma, Lord Ram and Lord Shiva hold great reverence. He pointed out that in the epic Ramcharitmanas, there are instances where Lord Ram worships Lord Shiva and vice versa, illustrating their mutual respect and complementarity.

The chief minister condemned the attempt to pit Lord Ram against Lord Shiva in speeches of Congress leaders.

He further said, "Our scriptures bear testimony to the fact that betrayal of either Lord Shiva or Lord Ram inevitably leads to defeat and downfall."

He remarked the Congress president's recent derogatory remarks are a "new beginning of the party's downfall."

Addressing the media at his official residence, he said, "The Congress history is replete with such actions. Yet, during elections, such tactless behaviour becomes conspicuous. By bringing up such issues, the Congress is not only disrespecting the faith of India, but also hurting the sentiments of the majority community."

He further said, "The Congress carries forward the British legacy of 'Divide and Rule'. It sows the seeds of discord in society based on caste, region, and language for petty political gains. The party will continue its divisive agenda in future also to stay relevant in Indian politics."

Yogi Adityanath highlighted the pledge made by the Congress in its manifesto to include Muslims also among the beneficiaries of the reservation meant for Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, and Other Backward Classes.

The CM criticised the party leader for not only undermining the Hindu faith but also steering Congress towards oblivion through such divisive actions.