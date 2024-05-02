Kalpana Celebrates 5Th Rescue Anniversary At Mathura Elephant Hospital

(MENAFN- IANS) Agra, May 2 (IANS) Kalpana, a female elephant who triumphed over adversity, celebrated her fifth rescue anniversary at a Wildlife SOS-run facility in Mathura on Thursday.

Formerly a victim of exploitation and abuse as a 'begging' elephant in Uttar Pradesh, Kalpana was rescued in 2019 and brought to the Wildlife SOS Elephant Hospital Campus (EHC) in Mathura for long-term care and treatment.

Upon her rescue, Kalpana's condition was heartbreaking, bearing the physical and emotional scars of her traumatic past. The veterinarians at the EHC immediately sprang into action, noting her sunken temples, indicating dehydration and malnutrition.

She had resorted to eating mud, indicating a compromised gut infected with worms. Additionally, she also suffered from severely affected gait, owing to the heavy 400 kg iron carrier strapped to her back as she was forced to beg, walking long stretches.

The hapless animal was blind in her right eye, had an ankylosed forelimb, and overgrown toenails with abscesses, highlighting the urgent need for medical attention. She went through extensive treatment, including laser therapy and foot baths, to alleviate her suffering and facilitate her recovery.

Kartick Satyanarayan, Co-founder and CEO at Wildlife SOS, said,“Kalpana's journey symbolises the indomitable spirit of survival. Her resilience and determination inspire us all to continue our efforts in rescuing and rehabilitating elephants in distress.”

Kalpana now spends her days gorging on her favourite sweet potatoes and watermelons. She has also found a lifelong companion in Holly, a blind elephant, at EHC. Holly has played a huge role in helping with Kalpana's mental wellbeing. Since then, the two have been partners during their daily walks and hydrotherapy sessions in the pool.

Geeta Seshamani, Co-founder and Secretary at Wildlife SOS, said,“Being social animals, elephants thrive best when with companions. When introduced to each other, Kalpana and Holly immediately got along. Over the years, Kalpana has been a protector, guiding Holly on their daily walks.”