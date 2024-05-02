Hong Kong Jumps, Rest Of Asia Mixed

(MENAFN- Baystreet) Asia-Pacific stock markets were mixed on Thursday, after the U.S. Federal Reserve opted to hold interest rates steady at the end of its two-day meeting.

The Nikkei 225 dropped 37.98 points, or 0.1%, to 38,236.07.

The Japanese yen, which had a volatile start to the week amid suspected government intervention to prop up the currency on Monday, was last trading at 155.31 against the U.S. dollar.

In Hong Kong, the Hang Seng Index sprinted 444.1 points or 2.5%, 18,207.13, a day after the Labour Day holiday. The Hang Seng Tech index surged 4.4% after Chinese EV makers rose following April vehicle delivery updates.

Korean markets subsided, as investors parsed consumer prices data from South Korea, which showed a slower rise in April from March.

In other markets

Shanghai remained closed for holiday.

In Singapore, the Straits Times Index poked ahead 4.2 points, or 0.1%, to 3,296.89.

In Korea, the Kospi index fell 8.41 points, or 0.3%, to 2,683.65.

In Taiwan, the Taiex index returned to trading but dumped 174.16 points, or 0.9%, to 20,222.44.

In New Zealand, the NZX 50 index recovered 6.46 points, or 0.1%, to 11,874.04.

In Australia, the ASX 200 revived 17.02 points, or 0.2%, to 7,586.97.









MENAFN02052024000212011056ID1108165793