Nickelytics And Starship Release Robots At UCLA And Utah Universities Robotics & Automation News

This new partnership expands the company's work in robotics by launching a transformative advertising campaign on two campuses where Starship operates, the University of Utah and UCLA.

This alliance paves the way for brands and advertisers to connect directly with the student population, integrating seamlessly into their daily lives, with the goal of expanding to all 50 campuses that Starship serves.

Starship Technologies operates at 80 global locations and has completed more than 6 million deliveries.

To pilot this partnership, Nickelytics and Starship are supporting the national“Love, Your Mind” campaign with a six-week deployment of autonomous delivery vehicles.

