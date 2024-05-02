Azerbaijan Naval Forces Host Meeting With NATO Representatives

(MENAFN- AzerNews)



Fatime Letifova

According to the Individual Partnership Cooperation Programmefor 2024 between the Azerbaijan Defence Ministry and NATO, acoordination meeting called MAREVAL Course was held with theparticipation of the expert group of NATO's Supreme HeadquartersAllied Powers Europe (SHAPE), Azernews reports.

The meeting exchanged views on a number of issues of commoninterest on the course.

It was noted that the course is focused on teaching NATOstandards and Operational Capabilities Concept (OCC) methodology incombat training.

It should be noted that about 30 NATO partner countries areexpected to attend the course.