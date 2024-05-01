HER HIGHNESS SHEIKHA MOZA OFFICIALLY LAUNCHES QATAR PRECISION HEALTH INSTITUTE

(MENAFN- Qatar Foundation ) Doha, Qatar, April 30, 2024: Her Highness Sheikha Moza bint Nasser, Chairperson of Qatar Foundation, formally launched Qatar Precision Health Institute, an umbrella institute bringing together existing strengths in the field of health sciences and genomics within Qatar Biobank and Qatar Genome Programme ¬to help accelerate the country’s adoption of personalized healthcare.



The official launch of Qatar Precision Health Institute was attended by His Excellency Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani, Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, as well as other ministers and dignitaries.



The Qatar Precision Health Institute builds on the groundbreaking work carried out by Qatar Foundation’s (QF) Qatar Biobank (QBB) and Qatar Genome Programme (QGP), in the last decade uniting the efforts of QF’s research institutes, as well as those across Qatar, to provide research-based evidence and information that reveals the effect of lifestyle, environment, and genetics on the population and achieve Qatar’s National Vision 2030.



Her Highness Sheikha Moza bint Nasser spoke at the formal launch event, and lauded Qatar’s leading’s role in the region: “I am proud that Qatar was the first country in the region to establish a population-based genome program, and has played a pioneering role in ensuring that Arab genomes are included in global genomic databases,” she said.



“Qatar’s efforts have led to faster and more accurate diagnoses of multiple diseases for people from the region. QPHI is building on those successes and taking our knowledge forward to implement clinical solutions that will lead to a healthier future not only for our citizens but for people around the world.”



Her Highness spoke about the pivotal role played by Qatar Foundation in the various national efforts that collaborate to create an innovative, integrated, and interconnected system in the healthcare sector, including Sidra Medicine’s modern facilities for genome sequencing, and the advanced biobank operated in collaboration with Hamad Medical Corporation and the Ministry of Health, as well as the contribution of the College of Islamic Studies at Hamad Bin Khalifa University in important dialogue on Islamic ethics in genomics and precision medicine.



Her Highness also emphasized the importance of raising public awareness on the benefits of recent breakthroughs in precision health. She said: “In the past, a one-size-fits-all approach was commonly adopted in treating cancer, diabetes, Alzheimer’s and other diseases. But research shows that patients’ genetic make-up, environment, and lifestyle factors, can affect the intensity of their condition and the way they respond to various treatments. Understanding this allows us to create new, precise preventative methods.”



QPHI will support Qatar in delivering precision health by taking research findings from laboratories into clinics – an approach known as benchside to bedside – so that it can directly benefit patients. This will be done through identifying key clinical focus areas that reflect the needs of Qatar, scaling up precision medicine so it can be employed in clinical practice, and establishing a policy program to provide guidance and clarity in the field of precision medicine and regulatory affairs.



Her Excellency Dr. Hanan Mohamed Al-Kuwari, Minister of Public Health, said: “The launch of the Qatar Precision Health Institute, initiated by Her Highness Sheikha Moza bint Nasser, demonstrates Qatar’s vision in harnessing the power of science and

innovation to improve the health of our population. The Institute will drive the future of precision health in Qatar, which lies in personalized, targeted approaches that exploit the potential of data and technology to optimize individual healthcare outcomes."



Qatar was the first country in the region to establish a population-based genome program. Supporting this endeavor, QBB played a pioneering role in ensuring that Arab genomes – which, previously, were severely underrepresented – are better represented in global genomic data pools. To date, QGP has sequenced over 40,000 Qatari and Arab genomes, generating a wealth of data on the Arab genome.



Dr. Victor J. Dzau, Chairperson of the International Scientific Advisory Committee, QPHI, who has been among the earliest supporters of Qatar's ambition to become a global leader in personalized and precision medicine, said: “Qatar Precision Health Institute is the embodiment of our collective aspirations and dedication to advancing healthcare in Qatar.



“This is a pivotal moment in our journey, shifting our focus from merely combating diseases to directly and proactively improving the wellbeing of the people of Qatar through precision health.”



QPHI will continue to study the Arab genome through recruiting Qataris in large numbers, analyzing their biological samples and information about their health and lifestyle. In doing so, it will make vital health research and research data accessible for researchers in Qatar, and across the region and the world.



Dr. Said Ismail, Acting President of QPHI, said: “The launch of the Qatar Precision Health Institute heralds a new era of healthcare excellence for Qatar. By seamlessly integrating cutting-edge research with clinical applications, QPHI will equip

healthcare providers with the means to provide personalized treatment in Qatar and elevate the standard of care while cementing Qatar's position as a frontrunner in precision medicine on the global stage.”





