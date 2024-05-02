Tata Nexon Vs Hyundai Venue: Battle Of The Suvs Who Comes Out On Top?

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) The compact SUV segment in the Indian automobile sector has witnessed significant growth, with Tata Nexon leading the pack, followed closely by Hyundai Venue. These two industry giants have competed fiercely, vying for dominance in the compact SUV market. As a result, consumers find themselves in a dilemma, torn between which option to go with. The two SUVs depict exemplary attributes and specifications that set them apart from others. The article will explore Tata Nexon and Hyundai Venue in detail. By the end, you will be able to determine which SUV emerges victorious in this competition. ADVERTISEMENTOverview of Tata Nexon and Hyundai VenueTata Nexon The Tata Nexon compact SUV comes with a coupe-styled design, upscale equipment, and solid build quality. In 2023, Tata presented a facelift model of Tata Nexon after its initial success. The improved model comes with significant changes in the appearance, interior, safety, and features. Hyundai Venue The Venue is Hyundai's compact crossover SUV with a stylish exterior design, a lush interior, and many futuristic features. This compact SUV is small in size and comes with astounding interior features like a fantastic cabin, digital instrument console, comfortable seats, neatly laid-out knobs and buttons, etc. Comparison Between Tata Nexon and Hyundai Venue1.

Dimensions Hyundai Venue Tata Nexon Length 3,995 mm 3,995 mm Width 1,770 mm 1,804 mm Height 1,605 mm 1,620 mm Wheelbase 2,500 mm 2,498 mm

2.Engine and transmission

The Hyundai Venue and Tata Nexon differ in engine options, with the Venue offering two petrol engines and one diesel engine. At the same time, the Nexon provides one petrol and one diesel engine option. Additionally, both SUVs give customers the choice between manual or automatic transmissions. Refer to the table below for a comparison of the specifications of the Tata Nexon and Hyundai Venue.

Aspect Tata Nexon Hyundai Venue Petrol 1.2 L turbocharged engine 1.0 L Kappa turbo petrol engine and 1.2 Kappa Petrol engine Diesel 1.5 L Turbocharged Engine 1.0 U2 CRDi Max Power 120 bhp and 115 bhp 120, 83, and 100 bhp Torque 170 nm and 260 nm 172, 113.8, and 240 NM

3.Interior

The interior of both Hyundai Venue and Tata Nexon has a modern layout, with clean lines on the dashboard and the free-standing touchscreen infotainment system, which is the latest look.

In contrast, the Nexon has a fantastic cabin and even sports some features that make it really racy-say, the flat-bottomed steering wheel, a fully digital instrument console, mounted touchscreen infotainment system, and a wider, more practical centre console with storage space. The dual-tone theme adds to the temptation of the Nexon. Added to that, the Nexon is wider, hence ensuring there is more room for the comfort of the passengers in comparison to any other car in its class.

4.Colours

The manufacturers have made sure to provide a wide range of colour options for customers seeking vibrant and high-quality aesthetics. The Tata Nexon is available in seven chic shades: Calgary white, Creative Ocean, flame red, Daytona grey, fearless purple, and pristine white.

Moreover, Hyundai Venue is also available in seven wonderful shades: Fiery red with black roof, denim blue, abyss black, typhoon silver, atlas white, and titan grey.

5.Safety

Amongst the cars made in India, Nexon stands alone as the only car receiving a 5-star rating from GNCAP. Some of the features in a Nexon are dual airbags, ABS with EBD, rear parking sensors, seat belt warning at the front, and speed alert warning, among others. The top trims also give access to a reverse camera with grid lines, though the resolution could be higher. One area in which Nexon is very good is the braking system. It really bites (discs up front and drums at the rear), and it is able to stop the SUV without any incident. Additionally, Hill Hold ensures functionality smoothness to keep the SUV from rolling backwards in the absence of brake application.

On the other hand, the Venue offers the same standard features as the Tata. However, it also comes with the option of six airbags when one goes for the manual Venue. However, both cars miss out on providing a headrest for the passenger at the rear and height-adjustable front seat belts, and only the Nexon provides the same.

6.Price

If you talk about price, both compact SUVs have almost similar prices. This means Tata Nexon's price starts at Rs 9.02 L to Rs 18.44 L while Hyundai Venue starts at INR 8.85 L to INR 15.77 L.

The Bottom Line

Summing up the detailed analysis of the Tata Nexon and Hyundai Venue, it is needless to say that with all the astounding features and great selling points of both SUVs come their benefits and downsides. While the Nexon does come with its share of luxuries, advanced features, and great post-sale support, the Venue gets a sharper design and a marginally better set of mile-munching engines.

