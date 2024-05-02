Qatar Heads GCC Ministerial Meetings Of Commercial And Industrial Cooperation Committees

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Qatar heads the GCC's Ministerial Meetings of Commercial and Industrial Cooperation Committees and the Standardization Affairs Ministerial Committee, and the Accompanying Consultative Meeting

Minister of Commerce and Industry, H E Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Qassim Al Thani, chaired yesterday the ministerial meetings of the Gulf Cooperation Council 66th commercial cooperation committee, the 52nd industrial cooperation committee, and the 7th ministerial committee of the standardization affairs meeting, held in Doha, in the presence of their excellencies GCC's ministers of commerce and industry, H E Jassim Mohammed Al Budaiwi, GCC secretary general, and a number of their excellencies Undersecretaries in GCC countries.

In his opening speech, Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Qassim Al Thani, Minister of Commerce and Industry welcomed their excellencies the Ministers in Qatar, and expressed his gratitude to the Sultanate of Oman for their efforts and endeavours in chairing the meetings of Commerce and Industry cooperation committees and the standardization committee last year which resulted in various profitable and constructive recommendations and findings that contributed to supporting and reinforcing joint action of the GCC countries.

He stated that GCC countries are keen to improve constructive cooperation across sectors most importantly the commercial sector which is considered a crucial driver of integrated economic growth that reinforce our countries efforts as part of pursuing our goals of economic diversification and create opportunities to generate income, employment, and investment.

Minister of Commerce and Industry added that the economic challenges the world is facing impose on us the Gulf countries accelerating the coordination and joint action pace to improve various sectors especially the Industrial sector, which is the access to Gulf economic integration through adopting a unified manufacturing strategy that pay attention to the priorities of Gulf industrial system.

He praised the efforts of the Gulf Standardization Authority, pointing to the necessity to continue our efforts in improving and unifying the standardization activities across GCC countries, which will contribute to encouraging Gulf industries and products and making them more competitive, in addition to overcoming technical obstacles that affect product flow, in a way it improves inter-trade and achieve economic integration amongst GCC countries.

On a related level, Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Qassim Al Thani, Minister of Commerce and Industry, chaired the consultative meeting of their excellencies ministers of commerce and industry and presidents of GCC's chambers and associations, where the topics and recommendations raised by the presidents of GCC's chambers and associations were discussed and appropriate decisions were made.