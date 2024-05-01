JICA Provides The Third Batch Of Humanitarian Support For Palestinians In Gaza

(MENAFN- Palestine News Network ) Gaza /PNN /

Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA), as the implementing agency for Japan's Official Development Assistance (ODA), provides 3,780 food packages as emergency humanitarian aid to improve the nutrition in humanitarian crisis in the Gaza Strip.



Food packages arrived at the Gaza Strip through the Rafah border crossing channeled by Move One Logistics with the support and facilitation by the Egyptian Red Crescent (ERC) on April

30th.

The support of 3,780 food packages is the third batch of emergency supplies from the people of Japan to the people in Gaza. Each package is considered to include sufficient amount of food to feed a family of five for one week covering several nutritious groups for balanced meal, such as canned chicken, beans, Hummos, tuna and sardine for protein group, a bottle of olive oil for oil group, Zaatar dried, high-energy biscuits and Halawah for carbohydrates group, dried fruits like fig, apricot, raisins for the vitamins group. It will soon to be distributed for the Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) in Rafah and Khan Younis by Palestine Agriculture Development Association (PARC) in coordination with the Palestinian Red Crescent (PRC).

This assistance responds to growing acute food needs in Gaza, resulting from the conflicts and clashes that erupted since October 7th, 2023. As of April 30th, 2024, the death toll is more than 34,500 and about 1.93 million people had been displaced to southern Gaza According to Palestine Ministry of Health (MoH). MoH highlights catastrophic levels of acute food insecurity, worsening famine conditions, and an increased risk of hunger-induced fatalities across Gaza.



















