Emirates Resumes Services To Phnom Penh

(MENAFN- Bangladesh Monitor)

Dubai: Emirates has returned to Phnom Penh with a daily scheduled flight via Singapore. The resumption expands Emirates' Far East network to 21 points, and Singapore operations to four daily flights.

Operated by a three class Boeing 777-300ER aircraft, the airline's flight EK348 arrived in Phnom Penh International Airport on 1 May and was welcomed with a traditional Cambodian dance performance.



Emirates' daily flight EK348 departs Dubai at 0230hrs and arrives in Singapore at 1405hrs. The flight then departs Singapore at 1535hrs, arriving in Phnom Penh at 1635hrs. Emirates' return flight EK349 leaves Phnom Penh at 2050hrs and arrives in Singapore at 2350hrs. The flight then departs Singapore at 0140hrs the next day arriving in Dubai at 0455hrs. All times are local.

Emirates operates thrice daily services from Dhaka and via Dubai conveniently connects over 140 global destinations including Phnom Penh.

-N