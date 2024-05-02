'Congress Dhoondo Yatra' Will Be Taken Out After June 4: Union HM Amit Shah

(MENAFN- IANS) Bareilly, May 2 (IANS) Union Home Minister Amit Shah said on Thursday that Congress MP Rahul Gandhi had taken out the Bharat Jodo Yatra but after June 4, it would be time for 'Congress Dhoondo Yatra'.

Addressing a rally in Bareilly, he said, "Congress is not visible even through binoculars in the first two phases of Lok Sabha elections. This election is to make the country's economy the third-largest economy in the world. This is an election to make three crore 'lakhpati didis'. This is an election to end terrorism and Naxalism."

The Union Home Minister said that an arrogant alliance is contesting the elections.

"Akhilesh wants to become the chief minister of UP while Sonia Gandhi wants to make Rahul the Prime Minister but their dreams will remain dreams," he said.

"When Narendra Modi became the Prime Minister, the case was won and the Ram temple was also built. SP and Congress leaders did not attend the pran pratishtha ceremony as they were afraid of losing their vote bank," he said.

The Union Minister also accused the Congress of stalling the temple for 70 years.

"Congressmen had preserved Article 370 for 70 years. Narendra Modi abolished Article 370. Modi has worked to free this country from terrorism," the Union Home Minister pointed out.

"During Sonia-Manmohan's government for 10 years, every day anti-national elements used to enter the country and carry out bomb blasts. After 2014, Pakistan again made a mistake. They entered Uri and Pulwama but forgot that this time the Prime Minister was Modi, not Manmohan Singh. In just 10 days, our soldiers entered Pakistan and eliminated the terrorists by carrying out surgical and air strikes," he said.