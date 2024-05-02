Resilient Al Wakrah Edge Al Sadd On Penalties Al Rayyan Fight Back To Reach Qatar Cup Final

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Fawad Hussain |The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Al Wakrah yesterday edged out Al Sadd 5-4 in a penalty shootout after a 2-2 draw, while Al Rayyan rallied to beat Al Gharafa 2-1 following Achraf Bencharki's heroics to set up a blockbuster Qatar Cup final.

Under heavy downpour at the Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium, goalkeeper Omair Al Sayed, who replaced Mohammed Al Bakri just before the penalty shootout, emerged as the hero for Al Wakrah after they overcame a two-goal deficit with Gelson Dala scoring a stunning equaliser in stoppage time of the first semi-final.

Al Sayed blocked Boaulem Khoukhi and Mohamed Waad's hits for Al Sadd overshadowing Meshaal Barsham's fine stop off Lucas Mendes in Al Wakrah's first attempt. Omar Ali scored the winning penalty for the Blue Waves, who entered the Qatar Cup final for the first time in history.

Earlier, newly-crowned Expo Stars League champions Al Sadd seemed to be cruising into the final after Akram Afif – set up by Paulo Otavio – put them ahead in 12th minute, volleying in the opener from near the penalty spot.

They built a two-goal lead when Gonzalo Plata struck with a low left-footed drive into the far corner after a ball from Qatar U23 player Abdulla Alyazidi in 27th minute from the right flank. Al Sadd could have extended the lead eight minutes later but Al Bakri made a fabulous save from Otavio's fine long-range shot.

Al Wakrah staged a fightback through Ayoub Assal, who pulled one back in 73rd minute scoring from a close range after an assist by substitute Nasser Saleh Alyazidi.

Dala took the game into the shootout firing the leveler in third minute of stoppage time, smashing a clinical hit into the right corner from five yards outside the box, giving no chance to a flying Barsham. Al Sayed then excelled in penalties to guide Ali Rahma Al Marri-coached Al Wakrah into the title clash.

“I want to thank my players for putting up a great fight,” a jubilant Al Marri said after the victory.

“We started the match well and had control in the midfield but Al Sadd's first goal changed the tempo as we conceded the second goal in a counterattack. I told my players at half-time that they are better and they proved me right with a more focused performance after the break,” he added.

Meanwhile, Seydou Sano put Al Gharafa into lead in the 62nd minute after a goalless first half, before Bencharki scored a brace to steer Al Rayyan to win in the second semi-final at Khalifa International Stadium.

Al Rayyan's Achraf Bencharki celebrates after scoring his second goal during the semi-final against Al Gharafa.

Senegalese Sano smartly headed the goal from a close range knowing Al Rayyan goalkeeper Fahad Younes had failed to pick Ahmed Alaaeldin's initial attempt following Yacine Brahimi's free kick, with VAR confirming the goal.

Bencharki drew level in 78th minute rising to head the ball following a corner kick, and Al Gharafa thought they had regained the lead six minutes later through Alaaeldin but VAR cancelled the goal for a hand ball. The Moroccan forward then volleyed the winner from a close range in 87th minute after Al Gharafa goalkeeper Khalifa Ababacar failed to clear a cross from the left.

“We made it to the final because of our fighting spirit, and I am very happy to score goals for my team,” Bencharki said after the match.

“We finished the League as runners-up which show we are a good team and we have the potential to win titles. We will now focus on the final against Al Wakrah,” he added.

The final will be played at Abdullah Bin Khalifa Stadium on Saturday.