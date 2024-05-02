IPL 2024: Dew And Absence Of Key Bowlers Hurt Us, Says CSK Captain Gaikwad After Defeat To Punjab Kings

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Chennai Super Kings suffered a setback in their seven-wicket loss to Punjab Kings in their IPL 2024 clash at the Chepauk Stadium on Wednesday, with skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad attributing it to the absence of key frontline bowlers Matheesha Pathirana and Tushar Deshpande, as well as the significant dew factor.

Gaikwad highlighted that CSK's total of 162/7 fell short of expectations, despite his own commendable 62-run contribution, as other batsmen struggled against the precise spin bowling of Harpreet Brar and Rahul Chahar.

With Pathirana nursing an injury and Deshpande falling ill, CSK had to bring in replacements Richard Gleeson and Shardul Thakur, but they failed to make a significant impact, particularly as the dew intensified during Punjab Kings' chase.

"It is a real problem (not having Pathirana and Deshpande). There are phases where you want to get a wicket, and you have only two bowlers, plus the spinners are out of the question because of the dew. Can't do much," Gaikwad rued during the post-match presentation.

The skipper further noted that the dew exacerbated CSK's challenges as they endeavored to contain the Punjab Kings' batters.

"It's very difficult. Even in the last game, we were quite surprised that we would win by that much margin.

This (dew) is something we can't control. We can slightly bat better in the first innings. In the last two games, we tried our best to get 200-210. It was tough to get 180 in this pitch," he said.

"50-60 runs short to be honest. When we were batting first, the pitch wasn't great, plus the dew as well (in the second innings)," the CSK skipper added.

The skipper also expressed disappointment with his luck in the toss, lamenting that despite his efforts, he couldn't seem to find the right formula to call it correctly.

"I have practised (toss) a lot. I have tossed it in the match. I am winning in the practice, but not winning in the match. What to do. I am really under pressure at the toss, not at the game," said Gaikwad.





PBKS' stand-in skipper Sam Curran, who played a pivotal role with the bat by scoring an unbeaten 26, expressed satisfaction in defeating CSK at their home turf, highlighting that it always evokes a great feeling.

"Anytime you come to Chennai and get two points, it is a huge feeling. Last year also we lost all our home games and won the away games. We are getting a hint of the formulas," the Englishman said.

Curran emphasized the significance of winning the toss, acknowledging that it provided PBKS with a considerable advantage, especially considering the dew factor that typically comes into play during the second innings.

"Pretty obvious, winning the toss was huge. KG (Kagiso) Rabada set the tone wonderfully. We thought today we'll give him the new ball and he stormed in," he said.

"Chahar has come back into the team really well. We tried something different in the 19th over. He showed the confidence to bowl to MS (Dhoni), which was great. The spinners were the pick of the bowlers.

I bowled and got hit. The pace bowlers were going all the way, so thankfully it (spin) worked. This game is tough for the bowlers, we have got to be creative," added Curran.