AAP's Raghav Chadha Undergoes Vitrectomy Eye Surgery In UK: Know What It Is And When It Is Needed

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Raghav Chadha, Rajya Sabha member and Aam Admi Party leader, recently underwent vitrectomy, an emergency eye surgery, in London to treat a retinal hole emergency medical procedure is performed to prevent retinal detachment, which is characterised by the development of small holes in the retina. These small holes can progress rapidly and cause irreparable and irreversible damage if prompt medical intervention is not sought, causing severe vision impairment or even blindness read: Raghav Chadha might have 'lost eyesight', says Delhi Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj on AAP MPWhat is vitrectomy?During vitrectomy eye surgery, doctors take out the gel-like substance called vitreous gel that is formed inside the eye. It is replaced with a saline solution or sometimes a gas bubble, as per John Hopkins Medicine. Different eye problems such as retinal detachment or damage from diabetes can cause blindness if left untreated which can be cured by vitrectomy read: YouTube channel compares Raghav Chadha with Vijay Mallya; Punjab Police registers FIRThe retina is a layer located at the back of the eye that converts light that enters the eye into electrical signals while the clear vitreous gel allows light to pass through to reach the retina. Vision impairment can result from blood, debris, or scar tissue which can block this transmission of light.

When is vitrectomy needed?The need for vitrectomy arises in case of specific eye problems such as retinal detachment, diabetic retinopathy, vitreous haemorrhage, eye infections, severe eye injuries, or issues after cataract surgery there any risks?It is important to be aware of the risks associated with vitrectomy. They include infection, excessive bleeding, damage to the lens, cataract formation, difficulty with eye movement post-surgery, increased eye pressure and more read: AAP's Raghav Chadha to undergo eye surgery in UK to prevent retinal detachment. Here's what it is

It was Delhi Health Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj who informed the media about the AAP leader's emergency eye surgery.“Raghav Chadha has undergone a major eye surgery in the UK. It is said that his condition was serious and there was a possibility of blindness. As soon as he gets better, he will come back to India and join us in the election campaigning,” the minister said on April 30.



