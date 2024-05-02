Death Toll Of China Expressway Collapse Rises To 36

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The death toll has risen to 36 following the collapse of part of an expressway in south China's Guangdong Province, local authorities announced Thursday.

Another 30 people are still receiving treatment in hospital and none of them are in life-threatening condition, authorities said.

The collapse occurred Wednesday on the Meizhou-Dabu Expressway in Meizhou. Officials said that the collapsed section was 17.9 meters long and covers an area of 184.3 square meter.

Aerial photos show one side of the expressway collapsing, causing vehicles to fall down a slope.

Local authorities in Guangdong said that aftermath work is underway.

