Iconic Khalifa International Stadium To Host Wings For Life World Run

Doha, Qatar: The 11th edition of the Wings for Life World Run is fast approaching, and runners and wheelchair users around the world are gearing up for the largest and most elaborate running event on Earth, scheduled to kick off on May 5, 2024.

The Qatar leg of the race will be held at the iconic Khalifa International Stadium (KIS).

Whether running, jogging, or simply walking, all participants in the Wings for Life World Run start at the same time, at 2:00pm.

But, as always with this run, the Catcher Car will make for an interesting twist: the Catcher Car, which gives participants a 30-minute head start, ensures that participants in the Wings for Life World Run experience the thrill of completing the race differently. Rather than running toward a traditional finish line, participants are pursued by the finish line itself! Once the Catcher Car overtakes you, your time in the race is up, marking the moment you can celebrate your contribution to the global movement. The last man and woman to be caught will be crowned the global champions.

On a global scale, last year's tenth edition witnessed record participation, with 206,728 people from 192 nationalities setting off in the Wings for Life world run in 158 countries under the slogan“Run for those who can't.”

The goal for this year is to surpass 2023's record.

The Wings for Life World Run has made a significant impact, raising over €43.8m since its inception in 2014. With 1,293,716 registered participants covering 11,839,989 kilometers in over 195 countries across all seven continents, the event has become a global movement. In 2023, a record 206,728 participants took part, and the goal for 2024 is to surpass that benchmark.

The Wings for Life World Run is not just a run; it's a global initiative with a singular mission - to find a cure for spinal cord injury. Every step or roll taken on this day contributes to spinal cord research, with 100% of entry fees going directly to the Wings for Life Spinal Cord Research Foundation.

