Sia's Krasnoyarsk Iness Delegation Mapping Out Visit To Azerbaijan

delegation of the Krasnoyarsk region of Russian Federation is
planned to visit Azerbaijan in 2024, as well as organize a return
business mission of Azerbaijani entrepreneurs to Krasnoyarsk,
Trend reports.
According to the representative office of the Ministry of
Industry and Trade of Russia in Azerbaijan, the conversation about
this and in general about the region's interaction with Azerbaijan
took place within the framework of the project of the Ministry of
Industry and Trade of Russia "An Hour with the Trade
Representative".
Russian Trade Representative to Azerbaijan Ruslan Mirsayapov
talked about priority sectors for Russian exporters, including
machine building, pharmaceutical and food industries, construction
materials, and digital technologies. The trade representative named
construction and modernization of energy facilities, export of
processing equipment for agro-industrial complexes, and light
industry as promising areas.
Entrepreneurs from Krasnoyarsk were interested in opportunities
to participate in specialized exhibitions in Baku, issues of
logistics and payments for delivered products, and prospects for
organizing joint ventures in Azerbaijan and the Krasnoyarsk
region.
Also, the data from the State Customs Committee of Azerbaijan
shows that Russia ranks third in the volume of trade turnover with
Azerbaijan from January through August 2023-$2.7 billion (26.82
percent growth for the year).
