Weber Shandwick UK Names New Chief Creative Officer

LONDON - Weber Shandwick UK has appointed Yan Elliott to the newly-created role of chief creative officer, after serving as interim creative lead since September.



Before joining Weber Shandwick, Elliott worked in London advertising agencies including Mother, Lucky Generals, The And Partnership, and most recently as executive creative director at AMVBBDO. He has developed award-winning creative campaigns for the likes of Dr Pepper, Orange, Sky and RNIB.



In his new role, Elliott is tasked with leading the agency's creative department and overseeing the strategy and execution of creative campaigns.



His recent campaigns for Weber Shandwick include a collaboration between Budweiser and artist Sir Peter Blake , resulting in the launch of a limited-edition pop art can featured in an interactive exhibition in London in the 'world's first fridge frame' to keep it cool.



Based in London, Elliot will oversee a team of creatives across Weber Shandwick's UK offices, in London, Manchester and Scotland reporting to UK president Amy Garrett , who said:“We are thrilled to have Yan as part of our team. His wealth of experience and innovative approach to creativity, which lies at the heart of our business, will elevate our brand and drive forward our strategic vision for our clients and colleagues.”



Elliott added:“Weber Shandwick is an agency boasting a diverse range of talent, capabilities and expertise. It's a new world for me, and I have been blown away by the talented people and the smart way they go about their work. I am excited about collaborating with our talented teams to unleash the business's full potential. It's impactful creativity that can take our clients to new heights.”



Other recent hires at Weber Shandwick in London include Barnaby Fry, who joined from MHP as the agency's new crisis and issues lead for EMEA.



