Malt Ingredients Market Report 2024, Industry Growth, Share, Size, Key Players Analysis And Forecast By 2032

(MENAFN- IMARC Group) IMARC Group's latest report, titled“ Malt Ingredients Market : Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2024-2032 ”, the global malt ingredients market size reached US$ 25.4 Billion in 2023. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 38.4 Billion by 2032, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 4.5% during 2024-2032.

Malt ingredients originate from the process of malting, wherein grains are germinated, dried, and then roasted to varying degrees, primarily involving barley but also encompassing wheat, rye, and other grains. This transformation unlocks sugars and enzymes, making malt a pivotal ingredient in brewing, distilling, and the manufacturing of a large variety of foods and drinks. Types of malt ingredients vary based on the grain used and the roasting intensity, ranging from light malts that offer a sweet, delicate flavor, to dark malts that contribute a richer, more robust taste. The advantages of using malt ingredients include their natural sweetness, flavor enhancement, nutritional benefits such as offering essential amino acids, vitamins, and minerals, and their role in fermentation processes. They stand out for their versatility in product formulation, enriching taste profiles, and supporting clean label trends, underscoring their indispensable role in food and beverage manufacturing.

Malt Ingredients Market Trends:

The global market is majorly fueled by the accelerating popularity of craft beers and the global expansion of the brewery industry. The craft beer movement, in particular, emphasizes the use of high-quality malt ingredients to achieve distinct flavors and aromas, driving demand for specialty malts. Additionally, the growing consumer inclination towards natural and organic food products is propelling the use of malt in a variety of food applications, including baking, confectionery, and dairy products. Along with this, the health and wellness trend further accentuate the demand for malt-based nutritional supplements and malt-infused functional foods, capitalizing on malt's inherent nutritional properties.

In addition, technological advancements in malting processes are enhancing efficiency and product quality, supporting market growth. Furthermore, the diversification of malt applications beyond traditional uses, into non-alcoholic beverages, health foods, and gluten-free products, reflects the evolving consumer preferences and dietary needs, contributing to the dynamic expansion of the global malt ingredients market.

Malt Ingredients Market Report Segmentation:





Breakup by Type:



Dry Malt

Liquid Malt

Malt Flour Others

Dry malt represents the largest segment by type due to its widespread use in the brewing industry and convenience in storage and transportation, making it a preferred choice for producers of beer and other malted beverages.

Breakup by Source:



Barley

Wheat

Rye Others

Barley is the largest segment by source, as it is the traditional and most commonly used grain for malt production, offering a desirable balance of enzymes, nutrients, and flavor characteristics essential for brewing and food processing.

Breakup by Grade:



Standard Malt Specialty Malt

Specialty malt is the largest segment by grade, driven by the growing demand for craft and artisanal beers that require unique flavors and characteristics only specialty malts can provide.

Breakup by Application:



Alcoholic Beverages

Non-Alcoholic Beverages

Food Products

Pharmaceuticals Others

Alcoholic beverages constitute the largest segment by application, as malt is a fundamental ingredient in the production of beer, whiskey, and other alcoholic drinks, reflecting its critical role in the beverage industry.

Breakup by Region:



North America (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others) Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

Europe is the largest market by region, attributed to its long-standing brewing traditions, high consumption of malt-based alcoholic beverages, and the presence of numerous craft breweries and malt producers.

