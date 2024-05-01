President Droupadi Murmu Pays Obeisance At Ram Temple In Ayodhya

(MENAFN
- Live Mint) "President Droupadi Murmu paid obeisance and performed \"aarti\" at the Ram temple in Ayodhya on Wednesday a video shared on the president's official X handle, she was seen kneeling down and bowing before the idol amid religious chants and the sound of cymbals and gongs visiting the temple in the evening, Murmu took part in the Sarayu \"aarti\" and performed puja at the Hanumangarhi temple here president was seen offering a garland of flowers to the Sarayu river as part of the \"aarti\".\"President Droupadi Murmu had darshan and performed puja at Shri Hanuman Garhi temple, Ayodhya,\" the president's official X handle said in a post on the microblogging platform in the day, the president was received at the Ayodhya airport by Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel was Murmu's first visit to Ayodhya since the newly-built Ram temple's consecration ceremony was held on January 22.
