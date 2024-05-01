Arrests Made In Child Sexual Abuse Cases: Nowshera And Karak

(MENAFN- Tribal News Network) In two separate incidents, arrests have been made in cases of child sexual abuse in Nowshera and Karak, highlighting the urgent need for action against such crimes.

Nowshera Incident

Nizampur police station reported the arrest of a suspect accused of sexually assaulting a ten-year-old child. The victim recounted being forcibly taken to a nearby location by the accused, Hazrat Umar, where he was subjected to abuse.

Additionally, the victim revealed that the accused threatened to share a video of the assault on social media. Following intensive efforts, the police successfully apprehended the accused, identified as Hazrat Ali, who has since confessed to the crime. He has been remanded to judicial custody for further proceedings.

Karak Incident

In a separate incident in Karak, Muhammad Ishaq filed a report against Sulaiman Khan, accusing him of sexually abusing his grandson.

Upon receiving the report, District Police Officer Karak, Waqqas Khan, promptly responded to the incident, directing SHO Khurram to register a case and apprehend the accused swiftly. Acting on this directive, a team led by SHO Mohabbat Ali, alongside DSP Banda Zaman Khan and ASI Sharif Khan, conducted a raid, resulting in the arrest of Sulaiman Khan, son of Zahid Khan, the suspect named in the case.

Following the arrest, the police initiated investigations by transferring the accused to the relevant police station. Simultaneously, the victim was promptly relocated to KDA Hospital for necessary medical attention.

District Police Officer Karak, Waqas Khan, personally visited KDA Hospital to assess the child's condition and extend support to the victim's family. Assuring them of full assistance within the bounds of the law, the DPO reiterated the commitment to ensuring justice for the victimized child.