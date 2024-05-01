Masdar collaborates with Bapco Energies to lead wind energy development in Bahrain

(MENAFN) In a significant move towards bolstering renewable energy initiatives, the Abu Dhabi Future Energy Company, commonly known as Masdar, has inked a pivotal agreement with Bahrain's Bapco Energies. The agreement, announced on Wednesday, aims to explore avenues for collaboration in investing and advancing wind energy projects in the Kingdom of Bahrain. According to the statement released, these projects could potentially boast a capacity of up to 2 gigawatts, marking a strategic entry for Masdar into the Bahraini market and representing pioneering endeavors in the region.



This collaborative effort between Masdar and Bapco Energies signifies a pivotal milestone in the advancement of renewable energy infrastructure within Bahrain. The agreement emphasizes the development of both onshore and near-shore wind energy projects, positioning Masdar at the forefront of Bahrain's renewable energy landscape. With a total production capacity of 2 gigawatts, these projects are poised to play a crucial role in supporting Bahrain's ambitions to accelerate decarbonization efforts across vital sectors while paving the way for the emergence of new industries.



Bahrain's national energy strategy underscores the nation's commitment to reducing emissions by 30 percent by 2035, with a long-term vision of achieving climate neutrality by 2060. The partnership between Masdar and Bapco Energies aligns seamlessly with Bahrain's ambitious sustainability goals, reflecting a concerted effort to diversify the Kingdom's energy portfolio and embrace cleaner, more sustainable energy solutions.



Mohammed Jameel Al Ramahi, CEO of Masdar, expressed his enthusiasm for the collaboration, emphasizing Masdar's dedication to leveraging its global expertise and capabilities in advancing clean energy projects worldwide. With its proven track record in renewable energy development, Masdar is poised to play a pivotal role in driving the transition towards a more sustainable energy future, not only in Bahrain but also across the broader Middle East region.

