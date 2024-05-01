Kuwait Medical Team Launches Campaign To Fund Gaza Health System

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) GAZA, May 1 (KUNA) -- Kuwaiti Relief Society's Medical Team launched on Wednesday a campaign to fund and support Nasser Medical Complex and the Palestinian health care system in Gaza.

This came during Kuwait's second medical team's trip around the city of Khan Yunis which was completely destroyed by the Israeli occupation forces.

Deputy Chairman of the Society Omar Al-Thuwaini said to KUNA that the campaign started from Nasser Medical complex as residents attempt to rehabilitate the medical facility in order to make it functional again.

The medical complex, which served hundreds of thousands of Palestinians in southern Gaza, was subjected to an Israeli military offensive that has caused significant damage.

He added that the medical team distributed tons of medical equipment and supplies and provided the necessary tools for surgical operations, medical care, and medications, especially for some critical cases and chronic diseases.

Al-Thuwaini also said that they performed a number of surgeries in the European hospital and the Kuwaiti hospital, and carried out tests for hundreds of Palestinians.

The medical team consisted of 17 people, including a consultant, specialist and nurse in different specialties, in addition to a team leader and two relief coordinators. (end)

