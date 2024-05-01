Iran Warns Of Deporting Afghan Citizens, Unauthorized Hiring

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) Ahmad Vahidi, the Minister of Interior Affairs of the Islamic Republic of Iran, stated that Afghan migrants are beloved people who have come here to escape the oppression of tyrants and oppressors.

In an interview with the Iranian media IRNA on Wednesday, May 1st, this high-ranking official of the Islamic Republic of Iran mentioned that Afghan migrants, from a humane perspective, have abandoned their homes and lives under the pressure of tyrants and oppressors and have come here.

Mr Vahidi added that, based on humaneness and ethical principles, they had accepted them, but now our capacity is full, and they should not come beyond this. Those who are undocumented migrants here should be provided with the means to return.

He further stated,“Currently, we do not accept unauthorized citizens, and any institution that employs unauthorized citizens is committing an offence.”

Since the Taliban assumed control of Afghanistan, a significant number of Afghans have chosen to migrate to neighbouring countries like Iran and Pakistan. Faced with political instability, economic uncertainty, and restricted freedoms, many have sought refuge across the borders for safety and opportunities.

However, the forced deportation of Afghan migrants has led to a dire humanitarian crisis. These individuals often face security threats and the risk of violence upon their return to Afghanistan. The abrupt displacement exacerbates their vulnerability, leaving them without adequate protection and support in their home country.

Upon returning to Afghanistan, migrants encounter a lack of essential amenities and face numerous challenges. Infrastructure deficiencies, limited access to education and healthcare, and economic hardships await them. Meanwhile, their reintegration process is hindered by the ongoing instability and precarious conditions in both Afghanistan and the neighbouring countries they once sought refuge.

