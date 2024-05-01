Unending Power Crisis

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer)



As Kashmir braces for summer, the power supply situation shows no signs of improvement. As temperatures rise, so does the frustration of

people, grappling with incessant power cuts that are crippling daily life and wreaking havoc on businesses, particularly in the tourism sector.

The recent announcement by the Kashmir Power Distribution Corporation Limited (KPDCL) about heightened power curtailment has caused deep unease in the Valley. While power outages were once considered a seasonal nuisance, this year has been particularly harsh, with outages beginning as early as November 2023 and showing no signs of abating as we move into the warmer months.

At the heart of the issue lies a yawning gap between demand and supply. With a deficit of over 1000 MW of electricity, the region finds itself unable to meet the demand, leaving its residents in the dark for hours on end. The situation is dire, with urban areas facing up to 8 to 12 hours of power cuts and rural areas enduring even longer spells of darkness.

The failure of the administration to address this crisis effectively has disappointed people. Despite promises of additional electricity allocation, the situation has remained unchanged. The recent damage to electricity towers and a receiving station in Ramban district has only exacerbated an already dire situation. While power was restored shortly after the incident, the underlying issue of an unstable power supply remains unresolved.

The government's lackadaisical approach to this crisis is not only affecting the daily lives of Kashmir's residents but is also dealing a severe blow to the region's economy, particularly the vital tourism sector. Houseboat owners and hoteliers are struggling to provide basic services to tourists, with power cuts rendering their backup systems ineffective and driving up operational costs.

It is high time for the government to wake up to the severity of the situation and take urgent measures to stabilize the power supply in the region. The Revamped Distribution Sector Scheme (RDSS), touted as a panacea for Kashmir's power woes, must be expedited. While the Smart Metering Project under the RDSS is a step in the right direction, its completion by 2026 offers little solace to the people enduring the current crisis.

Moreover, the government must address the issue of Aggregate Technical & Commercial (AT&C) losses, which are among the highest in the country. By reducing these losses and improving the efficiency of the power distribution network, the power supply situation could be hoped to improve in future.

