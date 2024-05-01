Beyond Entertainment: Silent Addiction Of Online Betting In Kashmir

The thought of participating in online gambling would have been unthinkable for Asif until recently. Raised in a conservative household, the idea of betting was strictly forbidden. But the allure of the digital world, coupled with the casual interest shown by his friends, had slowly chipped away at his initial resistance.

He vividly remembers the first time he played. Hanging out with friends, the conversation turned to Aviator, a game that had become a hot topic among their group. Curiosity piqued, they decided to try their luck with a small sum. To their surprise, they walked away with a few thousand rupees – enough for a celebratory cup of tea.

“We were broke and just hanging out, Aviator turned our empty pockets into an impromptu party,” Asif said.

That initial win, however, proved to be a turning point. The thrill of easy money, the camaraderie of shared experience, and the subtle social acceptance of online gambling began to erode Asif's reservations. He found himself drawn back to the game, drawn by the promise of quick financial gains and the escape it offered from the monotony of daily life.

“The game itself is deceptively simple. Players place bets before a plane takes off on the screen. As the plane ascends, the multiplier increases, potentially multiplying their winnings significantly. However, the plane can disappear at any moment, and if a player doesn't 'cash out' before it does, they lose their entire bet,” Asif added.

Fantasy gaming apps have witnessed a significant rise in users across India. This trend is mirrored in Kashmir, where reports reveal a growing number of young people flocking to these online betting platforms.

While the allure of these apps is undeniable, there are growing concerns about the long-term consequences of online betting on Kashmiri society's social and moral values.

Technology

Addiction

At only 21 years old, Danish's (name changed) life has taken a drastic turn. His once promising future was now clouded by a staggering debt of 21 lakh rupees, a consequence of his relentless pursuit of victory in online gaming. What started as a casual pastime quickly spiraled into an addiction, draining his resources.



“The allure of quick wins and the thrill of competition was too powerful to resist,” he said. The financial burden became overwhelming, forcing him to seek treatment for his addiction.

Zoya Mir, a clinical Psychologist and the founder of Psychlite – a psychology clinic, said,” We have observed a significant number of adolescents and adults seeking assistance for technology addiction, particularly concerning betting and online gambling.”According to her, technology addiction can manifest in various

ways.“Players may find themselves constantly craving the thrill of winning, leading to excessive time and money spent on these activities. This can result in neglect of responsibilities, financial problems, and strained relationships. Over time, the addiction can worsen, affecting mental and physical health.”

She said that the treatment for technology addiction typically involves pharmacotherapy, psychotherapy, support groups, and establishing healthier habits and boundaries around technology use.

Echoing her views,

Dr Yasir Rather, a psychiatrist at

Institute of Mental Health and Neurosciences (IMHANS) said

that

online gaming betting is a prevalent addiction, and platforms like online gaming and trading are often used for betting purposes. "While there isn't a dedicated center locally, individuals struggling with these issues can seek assistance from IMHANS-K and deaddiction centers, which provide support and treatment for such addictive behaviors," Dr Yasir said.

and deaddiction centers, which provide support and treatment for such addictive behaviors,”

Dr Yasir said.

Experts attribute the surge in the trend of playing online betting games to unabated internet access and neglectful parenting. Dr Manzoor Ahmad, Assistant Professor, Sociology at University of Kashmir says the unabated access to internet is behind the surge.

“Kids in Kashmir get access to smartphones from a very tender age and in many households parents don't keep a check on what their children access leaving them vulnerable to the online world. Nobody is keeping a filter or checking on what children or teenagers see,” Ahmad said.

Ahmad further said that betting is based on probability and winning can lead to addiction which can be as worse as the addiction of drugs but they are unaware of the disastrous

impacts on society.

“It is more like a modern evil which spreads like drugs and it has the potential to spread.

Civil society can play a good role in keeping a check on the menace.”

According to studies, high unemployment rates, particularly among youth, can lead to feelings of hopelessness and a lack of direction. In such circumstances, online gaming apps, with their promise of quick financial gains, can appear as an attractive escape or a potential solution to financial woes.“Students have started considering these apps as an alternative to education, believing that continued use will lead to significant earnings and recovery of their losses. This kind of thinking can contribute to addiction to these gaming apps,” a report published in an Indian news website said.

Game of skill or gambling?

Mohammad Abbas, a skilled carpenter, had built a successful business supplying wooden paneling in Parimpora. His life exuded stability, however, the alluring promise of quick riches on Dream11 proved too tempting.

His once steady hands, accustomed to the feel of wood and the precision of his craft, now trembled with the anxiety of each bet.



Abbas lost a staggering sum of 20-30 lakh rupees in the digital vortex.

“I joined the game with the intention of making money. I watched videos of others who had profited, which tempted me to join, but I ended up losing all of my wealth,” said Abbas, who is on the cusp of marriage and now deeply regrets his involvement in the betting game.

While Indian courts have classified many of these apps as“games of skill” distinct from traditional gambling, it's crucial to acknowledge the inherent similarities.

The thrill of potential wins, the readily available access, and the competitive nature of these platforms can easily lead to compulsive engagement, mirroring the patterns observed in gambling addiction.

The normalization of a risky habit



Many say that the lines between casual gaming and online betting have become increasingly blurred.

“Sports betting has become so normalized that it's viewed as harmless play, like video games,”

Hussain Renu, a resident of Saida kadal said.

“I know so many youngsters from our locality who are into playing online betting games, it has been normalized to an extent that it does not feel awkward anymore.”

Wasim Kakroo, a Srinagar-based clinical psychologist, expressed his concerns about the psychological effects of online betting games on Kashmiri youth. Wasim is of the opinion that online gambling becomes an obsessional process and one has difficulty in handling emotions related to the act.

“The allure of online betting games lies in their accessibility and the promise of quick financial gains. However, the consequences extend beyond mere monetary losses. Psychologically, these games can have a profound impact on young minds, fostering addictive behavior and exacerbating feelings of anxiety and stress,” he said.

“We recently came across a case wherein a

patient has lost 1.5 crore rupees by investing in Dream11. The sad part is that the celebrities

endorsing these games is also leading to more and more youngsters playing these games. The most unfortunate part is that some of these games are legal to play.”



“The constant pursuit of instant gratification and the thrill of risking money can lead to a cycle of dependency and anxiety,” he said.

“Moreover, it is more or less like a disease and the normalization of gambling behavior in society can desensitize individuals to its harmful effects, making it harder to break free from addiction. It is an addiction like alcohol.”

Religious leaders are also calling for greater awareness campaigns and educational initiatives to address the root causes of gambling addiction and to promote healthier leisure activities among the youth.

Speaking to Kashmir Observer, Mufti Nasirul Islam voiced his concerns, stating that any game involving betting is considered haram (forbidden) in Islam. He emphasized the importance of youth refraining from engaging in such activities, highlighting the moral and religious principles at stake.

“It is sad to see that our youth are getting involved in betting games. Islam prohibits any form of gambling or betting, as it can lead to addictive behavior and financial ruin,” Mufti Nasirul Islam remarked.“It is crucial for our youth to understand the ethical implications of these games and to resist the temptation to participate in them.”

Mufti further said that it does not matter if you are living in a Muslim or a non-Muslim country, betting trade is not permissible in any way.

“All the income earned through these platforms is completely forbidden.”

