Pakistan's Media Freedom Under Threat: Journalists Speak Out

(MENAFN- Tribal News Network) According to the latest annual report by Freedom Network, a watchdog organization advocating for press freedom in Pakistan, the media landscape has witnessed a significant decline in freedom over the past year. The report documents a range of threats faced by journalists from both state and non-state actors, including the filing of legal cases against over 200 journalists and bloggers.

As the world commemorates World Press Freedom Day on May 3 each year, concerns about the state of media freedom are mounting, fueled by the grim realities outlined in the report.

Gohar Ali Khan, the provincial coordinator of Freedom Network in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and a senior journalist, explained that data for the report was collected from May 23 to April 23, encompassing incidents of violence, threats, and legal cases affecting journalists across the country.

The report reveals alarming statistics, with four journalists losing their lives in May and April alone, two each from Punjab and Sindh provinces. Moreover, a staggering 104 journalists have faced legal action over the past year, ranging from charges of murder and attempted murder to kidnapping and harassment. These figures underscore the escalating challenges confronting journalists in Pakistan.

Of particular concern is the passage of the Personal Data Protection and e-Safety Bills by the government in July 2023, with additional legislation anticipated shortly. Khan expressed apprehension about the implications of these bills, warning that they could further curtail journalistic freedom, particularly for those producing content on social media platforms.

Anticipating a more challenging environment for journalists ahead, Khan highlighted the growing hostility exhibited by government, state institutions, and societal attitudes towards the press. The report also raises alarm over the actions of successive governments, which have displayed an increasing tendency towards controlling dissent and restricting online freedom of expression.

While urging support for Freedom Network's efforts to combat violence and harassment against journalists, observers emphasize the importance of incorporating journalists' perspectives into social media legislation.

Haq Nawaz Khan, a senior journalist affiliated with the Washington Post in Pakistan, lamented the shrinking space for journalistic expression across governmental and societal spheres, emphasizing the fundamental importance of upholding freedom of speech and criticism within the bounds of the law and constitution.

Nawaz emphasizes the pivotal role of the media as a bridge connecting the people with the government. He asserts that the media plays a crucial role in keeping citizens informed about government policies and in highlighting the public's concerns to the government. Nawaz contends that in a democratic society, criticism of government policies by citizens is essential for accountability, and any actions taken against such criticism undermine the principles of democracy.

Similarly, Arif Yousafzai, a senior journalist based in Peshawar, reflects on the historical persecution faced by journalists in Pakistan. Throughout his career, Yousafzai has witnessed the martyrdom and torture of many colleagues.

He attributes this phenomenon to the reluctance of certain governments to tolerate dissent and criticism. Yousafzai argues that corrupt rulers often resort to media censorship to shield themselves from scrutiny.

While acknowledging the detrimental impact of unchecked social media on Pakistan, Yousafzai supports the implementation of regulations to govern its usage. However, he emphasizes the importance of incorporating the perspectives of journalists in the formulation of such laws.

Yousafzai expresses concern that allowing rulers to enact laws without journalistic input would only serve to protect their interests, rather than safeguarding the rights of citizens.

In response to Freedom Network's report, the Pakistani government has yet to issue a formal response. However, the government has consistently asserted its commitment to prioritizing state interests over political considerations.

Officials have indicated that while they recognize the role of social media in portraying the actions of state institutions, they will take action if necessary to uphold the integrity of the state.

Notably, recent data from Reporters Without Borders revealed a marginal improvement in Pakistan's ranking regarding freedom of expression. Despite this progress, Pakistan still ranks low at 150 out of 180 countries. This improvement from the previous year, where Pakistan was ranked 157, suggests some positive developments but underscores the ongoing challenges faced by journalists in the country.