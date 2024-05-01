Celebrate Mother’s Day with The Body Shop's Heartfelt Campaign Featuring Diana Penty

(MENAFN- Value360india) 29th, April 2024: There's nothing quite as beautiful and symbolic as a rose to represent the unwavering love, care, and elegance of mothers. This Mother's Day, The Body Shop has launched a heartwarming video campaign with Diana Penty featuring their iconic British Rose range as the perfect way to pamper and honour the most important woman in our lives.

The film concept beautifully captures the sentiment behind Mother's Day. It begins with Diana Penty finding inspiration to craft a textured art piece, evoking memories of her mother delicately shaping a rose through her own artistic expression. As she works through the clay between her hands, memories of her mom's warm embrace and nurturing touch comes flooding back. Roses are for moms, she rightly claims, cherishing the warmth, softness, and bliss that can only resonate from a mother.

The iconic Bath and Bodycare British Rose range, known for its nature-inspired floral touch, offers the perfect way to honour mothers. Infused with the essence of handpicked roses from England, the British Rose Body Yogurt and the Hand Cream offers 48-hour hydration, ensuring a pampering experience for the daughters and mothers alike.

As a part of the film, The Body Shop invites everyone to gift deep love, care and pamper their mothers with the luxurious British Rose range.

This Mother's Day, let's celebrate the women who first taught us what it is to be strong, loving, and compassionate.

Ms. Harmeet Singh, VP, Product, Marketing & Digital, The Body Shop South Asia commented, "Our British Rose range pays homage to the eternal grace and beauty of mothers around the globe. This Mother's Day, we invite everyone to express their love and appreciation with the gift of nature-inspired, vegan products from The Body Shop. Let's cheer for the women who have nurtured us with the gentle touch of roses, embodying the essence of love, care, and strength.”





