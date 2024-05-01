Deferment To Disenfranchise One Community: Omar

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Anantnag- Former Chief Minister and National Conference Vice President, Omar Abdullah on Wednesday alleged that the election on the Anantnag-Rajouri parliamentary seat was postponed to disenfranchise one community from voting.
Speaking to reporters after addressing party workers in the Dooru area of south Kashmir's Anantnag, Omar said the election postponement was done at the behest of parties that have no candidates contesting in the constituency.ADVERTISEMENT
He said that neither the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) nor the People's Conference (PC) fielded a candidate for the Anantnag-Rajouri seat, yet the election was deferred upon their request.
The NC leader said the regions of Rajouri-Poonch and Anantnag-Kulgam are linked through Jammu and Reasi, even if the Mughal Road remains closed.
“This postponement was part of a conspiracy to disenfranchise a significant community from exercising their voting rights,” he said. Read Also NC, PDP Flay EC Decision To Defer Anantnag Polls PDP Holds Protest Against EC For Deferring LS Poll In Anantnag-Rajouri Seat
Expressing disappointment with the Election Commission, the former CM said the decision seemed to favour the BJP.“Hoping for justice from them (ECI) at this stage will be our misunderstanding,” he said.
Abdullah said the National Conference's position is strong across all three seats and will win these constituencies. Omar, who was accompanied by All India Congress Committee member G A Mir said they jointly campaigned in the Jammu division and now do it here as well.
Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now
|
Be Part of Quality Journalism
|
|
Quality journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce and despite all the hardships we still do it. Our reporters and editors are working overtime in Kashmir and beyond to cover what you care about, break big stories, and expose injustices that can change lives. Today more people are reading Kashmir Observer than ever, but only a handful are paying while advertising revenues are falling fast.
| ACT NOW
| MONTHLY
| Rs 100
|
|
|
|
| YEARLY
| Rs 1000
|
|
|
|
| LIFETIME
| Rs 10000
|
|
|
|
CLICK FOR DETAILS
MENAFN01052024000215011059ID1108163411
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.