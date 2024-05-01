Barwa Real Estate Posts Qr238m Net Profit In Q1

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Barwa Real Estate discloses its financial statements for the three month (Q1) period ended 31.3.2024. The results showed a net profit of QR238m attributable to the shareholders of the parent, compared to a net profit of QR235m during the same period of the previous year.

The Earnings per Share (EPS) amounted to QR0.0612 for the three month period ended 31.3.2024 compared to an EPS of QR0.0605 during the same period of the previous year.