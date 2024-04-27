KRCS Distributes Aid In Armenia -- Official

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) (reopens)
ANKARA -- Meanwhile, the State of Kuwait Ambassador to Armenia Nawaf Al-Enezi, in a statement to KUNA after meeting the KRCS team, affirmed that the State of Kuwait would continue performing its humanitarian duty to relieve the afflicted in all corners of the world.
He lauded the Kuwaiti society's response to offer humanitarian aid and place resources at the disposal of relieving people in need. (end)
