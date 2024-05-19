Tally Solutions launches 'Bosses of Bookkeeping' an online platform exclusively crafted for Accounting Professionals

(MENAFN- Yardstick Marketing Management) 16th May 2024, United Arab Emirates: Tally Solutions, a leading international Business Management Software provider, launches the second edition of "Bosses of Bookkeeping”. In a bid to create a well-knit community for bookkeepers and promote the benefits of digitization, the initiative will provide the accounting community an opportunity to promote their services and connect with potential customers, thus help the growth of these firms. The event witnessed more than 250 accounting professionals leading to meaningful discussion around digital and financial literacy to assist small and medium businesses.

The event was graced by the presence of a renowned accounting expert Mr Philip Joseph, CA at Stuart & Hamlyn, who shared his insights on how Business Management Software (BMS) can streamline the operations of an organization. He highlighted the demand of software like TallyPrime 4.0 for small and medium businesses as well as the start-up community for enhanced efficiency. He also touched upon how the software can assist bookkeepers and tax professionals in assisting their clients with greater ease. The software elevates essential functions, including accounting, invoicing, inventory management, compliance and provide insightful business reports helping entrepreneurs make informed business decisions and improve overall efficiency.

Vikas Panchal, General Manager - Middle East, Tally Solutions said “Over the past decade, we have taken several efforts to assist the SMEs as well as accounting professionals’ community. The objective behind introducing Bosses of Bookkeeping is to support the bookkeepers’ community and promote their services to the larger SME audience. This will not only help these firms grow but also benefit the SMEs who can now avail the expertise of these firms to maintain their books of accounts. Through this initiative, SMEs will get the benefit of consultation, TallyPrime software and expertise of bookkeepers all under one roof.”





